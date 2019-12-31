Zacks: Analysts Expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 227,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.00. 2,661,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,038. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

