Zacks: Analysts Expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Chiasma posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 283,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,332. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chiasma by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chiasma by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

