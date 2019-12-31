Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.03. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $386,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,813,063.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $863,499.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,373,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,541. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in ResMed by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $154.59. The company had a trading volume of 281,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ResMed has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $157.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.