Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of PDM stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,004. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

