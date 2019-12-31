Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) to report $280,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $1.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.79. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

