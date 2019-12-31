Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. Yelp reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.55 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.63%.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after buying an additional 932,817 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 47.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,881 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 762,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 287,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 953,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

