Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $151.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.74.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $50,011,521.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,867,615.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 810,747 shares of company stock valued at $132,711,028. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Workday by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 55,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 165.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

