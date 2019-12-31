WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, EXX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $29,074.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

