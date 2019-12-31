Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) recently:

12/11/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €35.80 ($41.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/6/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €35.80 ($41.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €35.80 ($41.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Siemens Healthineers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/4/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SHL stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €42.82 ($49.79). 258,062 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Siemens Healthineers AG has a fifty-two week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.29.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

