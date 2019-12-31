WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.81. 12,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,673. WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.