Wavesbet Trading Down 34.7% This Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $85,991.00 and approximately $28,921.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024729 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000799 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.