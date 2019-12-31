Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.44

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.44 and traded as high as $100.27. Watts Water Technologies shares last traded at $99.65, with a volume of 3,125 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,994,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.