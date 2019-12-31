Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have commented on WTRE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Watford by 837.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

WTRE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 118,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Watford has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Watford had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Watford will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

