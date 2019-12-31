Vitae Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $113,182.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00010608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003038 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005893 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,688,559 coins and its circulating supply is 19,420,519 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

