Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VTGN has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.35.

VTGN opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

