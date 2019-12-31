VisionX (VNX) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $268,033.00 and approximately $13,891.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

