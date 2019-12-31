VINchain Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $159,809.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.01340605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

