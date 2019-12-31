VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6388 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. 49,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,805. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.