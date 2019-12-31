VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. 48,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,997. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.
VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Company Profile
