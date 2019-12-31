VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. 48,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,997. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

