VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:CBON)

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.