ValuEngine Upgrades TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.52.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $95.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $72.24 and a 52-week high of $97.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 143,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

