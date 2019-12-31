ValuEngine Upgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Buy

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.25. 129,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,352. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,252,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,979 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110,365 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 81,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

