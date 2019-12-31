ValuEngine Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.
Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
