ValuEngine Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

