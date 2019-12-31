USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1526 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSEARCA USTB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

