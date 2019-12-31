Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. Unitil has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $914.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.04.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

