U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $6.07. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 42,038 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SLCA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $457.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

