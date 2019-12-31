TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Man Group plc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 179,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

