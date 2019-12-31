Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.07. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Trinity Biotech worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

