Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.14. 838,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,997. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $324.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.