Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) vs. RAIT Financial Trust (NASDAQ:RAS) Financial Review

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tremont Mortgage Trust and RAIT Financial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and RAIT Financial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 45.96% 5.08% 1.75% RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and RAIT Financial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $3.89 million 10.63 -$1.60 million N/A N/A RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RAIT Financial Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.5%. RAIT Financial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats RAIT Financial Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

