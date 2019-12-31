Transcanna (CNSX:TCAN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Transcanna Holdings Inc (CNSX:TCAN) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.17, 57,730 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Transcanna Company Profile (CNSX:TCAN)

TransCanna Holdings Inc provides medical marijuana transportation and distribution services in Canada. Its services include transportation and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products; and branding and marketing services to cannabis-related clients. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

