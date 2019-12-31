TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and traded as high as $9.32. TransAlta shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 304,838 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.41.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.47%.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.