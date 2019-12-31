Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:TPYP)

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2235 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TPYP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 284,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

