TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $63,069.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Liquid. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $63,069.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,764,070 coins and its circulating supply is 16,574,131 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

