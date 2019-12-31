Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.06

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.06 and traded as high as $74.79. Thor Industries shares last traded at $74.16, with a volume of 26,866 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Thor Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

