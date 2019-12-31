Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $93.57

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and traded as low as $92.88. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 124,020 shares traded.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Bello sold 83,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.93, for a total transaction of C$7,341,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,518,251.37.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

