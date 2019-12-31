Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 108,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,136. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

