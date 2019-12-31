Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 108,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,136. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.
