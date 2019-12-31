TENA Market Cap Reaches $90,415.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, TENA has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $90,415.00 and $4,589.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.01348123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

