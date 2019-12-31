TEAM (TokenStars) Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $205,942.00 and approximately $5,280.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

