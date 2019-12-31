Target Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Target Coin has traded 96.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

