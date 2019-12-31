Tael Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $62.56, $119.16 and $45.75. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $276,778.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.06040562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029773 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036917 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $6.32, $119.16, $18.11, $24.72, $4.92, $13.96, $45.75, $7.20, $10.00, $34.91 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

