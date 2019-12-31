SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

SYSCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. SYSCO has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SYSCO to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE SYY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. 23,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,788. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In related news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,743 shares of company stock worth $17,979,481 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.