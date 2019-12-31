SureRemit 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. SureRemit has a market cap of $501,240.00 and $1.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.