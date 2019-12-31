Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 30th (ADT, AUCOY, BCRH, BMRA, CLSN, CPB, CSSE, CSTI, CWH, EHTH)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 30th:

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH)

was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

