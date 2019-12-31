Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.77

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.77 and traded as low as $110.20. Stobart Group shares last traded at $110.80, with a volume of 211,045 shares.

STOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Stobart Group from GBX 174 ($2.29) to GBX 168 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC increased their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stobart Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Stobart Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $415.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.43.

In other Stobart Group news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($159,168.64).

About Stobart Group (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.