Steven B. Wolgin Sells 4,812 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. 1,157,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

