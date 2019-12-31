Steven B. Wolgin Sells 4,812 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. 1,157,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.62.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.
