Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of SBT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.03. 63,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,022. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

