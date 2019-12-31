Steem Dollars Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00008378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $4,561.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,189.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.02838426 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005425 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00550237 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000643 BTC.

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,363,307 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

