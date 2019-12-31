Steem Dollars Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $13,154.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00008217 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.55 or 0.02887229 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00561286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,362,309 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

