SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. First Analysis raised SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.72.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 620,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 954,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,907,000 after acquiring an additional 472,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

